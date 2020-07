6% of people over the age of 16 in Kildare have downloaded the new HSE contact tracing app.

Nationally, around half a million people have done so, since its launch last night.

48% of Dubliners have gotten the app, and the average in most other counties is around 2%.

It is designed to helps track symptoms and identify people who have been in contact with those who test positive for the virus by sending notifications to their phones.

File image: RollingNews