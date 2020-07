Unions at Shannon Airport have rejected a recovery plan that would see pay cuts of up to 20 per cent.

They've labelled the move unacceptable and say the cuts will be strongly resisted.

In a statement the group of unions criticised the lack of consultation with staff and called for immediate discussions with management.

They have also rejected a voluntary redundancy scheme proposed by the company and say they will look for terms similar to those on offer at the DAA.

File image: RollingNews