Recruitment Drive For Retained Kildare Firefighters Underway.

A recruitiment drive is underway for retained fire fighters in Athy, Maynooth, Monasterevin and Leixlip Fire Stations
Kildare County Council, under whose auspice the fire service falls, is creating a panel.
Recruitment information sessions are to be held at the following locations and times:
Athy Fire Station Thursday, 16 July 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Maynooth Fire Station Tuesday, 14 July 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Monasterevin Fire Station Tuesday, 21 July 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Leixlip Fire Station Monday, 20 July 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Inclusive annual allowance:
€8,033.00 (0-2 years)
€8,927.00 (2-5 years)
€10,010.00 (5-10 years)
€11,001.00 (10 years +)
Clothing allowance: €186.59 per annum.
Drill rate: €21.19 per hour
Fire Fees: First Hour Subsequent Hour(s)
Day Rate: €42.38 €21.19
Night and Weekend Rate: €84.76 €42.38
The closing date for applications is 4pm on July 23rd.