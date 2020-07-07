K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Recruitment Drive For Retained Kildare Firefighters Underway.

: 07/07/2020 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_fire_service_logo.jpg

A recruitiment drive is underway for retained fire fighters in Athy, Maynooth, Monasterevin and Leixlip Fire Stations

Kildare County Council, under whose auspice the fire service falls, is creating a panel.

Recruitment information sessions are to be held at the following locations and times:

    Athy Fire Station                        Thursday, 16 July 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

    Maynooth Fire Station                 Tuesday, 14 July 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

    Monasterevin Fire Station           Tuesday, 21 July 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

    Leixlip Fire Station                       Monday, 20 July 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Inclusive annual allowance:     

    €8,033.00      (0-2 years)
    €8,927.00      (2-5 years)
    €10,010.00    (5-10 years)
    €11,001.00    (10 years +)

Clothing allowance:                    €186.59 per annum.

Drill rate:                                      €21.19 per hour

Fire Fees:                                     First Hour                 Subsequent Hour(s)

Day Rate:                                      €42.38                       €21.19

Night and Weekend Rate:             €84.76                       €42.38

The closing date for applications is 4pm on July 23rd.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!