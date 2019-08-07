K Drive

Listen: Student Rent At Maynooth U. Up 4.4%

08/07/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Rents in student accommodation at Maynooth University have risen by 4.4% since the last academic year.

Students say they're facing a growing accommodation crisis, with every college in the country increasing the cost of their on-campus living for the new academic term.

Roebuck Castle at UCD is the most expensive student accommodation, costing more than €11,500.

The cost of living at University College Cork has risen the most compared to last year, with management blaming the 11.5 per cent increase on refurbishment works.

UCC student Kieran English lives on campus and says he's disappointed by the rent increase:

Image courtesy Maynooth University.

