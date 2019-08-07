Large Quantity Of Hermes, YSL, Chanel & Louis Vuitton Goods Stolen In Straffan Burglary.

A large quantity of designer accessories have been stolen in the course of a burglary in Straffan.

The home, at Ballyhays, was broken in to on Saturday between 7 O'clock and 8.55pm.

Cash was taken, along with a Louis Vuitton handbag, an Hermes woman's belt, a Chanel leather purse, an YvesSaintLaurent clitch, an Hermes men's tie, Hermes silk scarf, an Omega watch and a Chanel leather bag.

Gardai say "all items of great value".

Any one with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.