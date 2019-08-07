Taoiseach To Issue Formal Apology To Women Impacted By CervicalCheck During Next Dáil Term.

The Taoiseach will issue a formal apology to the women impacted by the CervicalCheck programme failures in the next Dail term.

Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris met with members of the 221+ support group earlier, where a number of issues regarding the national screening programme were discussed.

The meeting was held a day after a rapid review found over 4,080 women had delayed test results communicated to them as a result of an IT problem at US lab, Quest.

Minister Simon Harris described the meeting as very useful and says the government will continue to engage with patient advocates going forward.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews