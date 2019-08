Hurling For Cancer Research Returns To Newbridge Next Week.

Hurling For Cancer Research is returning to St. Conleth's Park for an 8th time next week.

Organised by legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger, the event has raised €830,000 for the Irish Cancer Society since in 2012.

Having won historic back-to-back victories in the Aintree Grand National with Tiger Roll, champion jockey Davy Russell is hoping to continue his winning roll on the pitch on August 13th, as his team seeks to retain its Hurling for Cancer Research title.



Sports stars including Ireland’s top jockeys, GAA and football heroes will line-out in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, Kildare, for a must-see battle between Davy Russell’s Best and Jim Bolger’s Stars.

Throw-in is at 6pm.



Hurling for Cancer Research teams



Davy Russell’s Best

1 Brendan Cummins (Tipperary)

2 Larry O’Gorman (Wexford)

3 J.J. Delaney (Kilkenny)

4 Davy Russell (Cork)

5 Ashling Thompson (Cork)

6 Chris Crummey (Dublin)

7 Joe Lyng (Kilkenny)

8 Jamie Barron (Waterford)

9 Padraig Mahony (Waterford)

10 Cian Boland (Dublin)

11 Shane Dowling (Limerick)

12 Mikey Fogarty (Wexford)

13 Brian Carroll (Offaly)

14 Niall Quinn (Dublin)

15 Conor Mortimer (Mayo)



Manager: Brian Cody

Assistant: Kevin Manning



Jim Bolger’s Stars

1 Damien Fitzhenry (Wexford)

2 Tommy Walsh (Kilkenny)

3 Jackie Tyrell (Kilkenny)

4 Ollie Canning (Galway)

5 Michael Duignan (Offaly)

6 Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

7 Johnny Fogarty (Wexford)

8 Liam Óg McGovern (Wexford)

9 Lee Chin (Wexford)

10 Aidan Fogarty (Kilkenny)

11 Conor McDonald (Wexford)

12 Eddie Brennan (Kilkenny)

13 Charlie Carter (Kilkenny)

14 Ursula Jacob (Waterford)

15 Stephen Hunt (Wexford)

Manager: Liam Griffin

Assistants: Davy Fitzgerald, Dave Bernie