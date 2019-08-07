Kildare Superintendent Represents An Garda Siochana At The Launch Of Operation Silver Fin.

Kildare Superintendent Martin Walker represented An Garda Síochána at the launch of Operation Silver Fin.

This is an cross-border, multi-agency operation involving the PSNI, the Loughs Agency, An Garda Siochana along with the Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime.

The operation focuses on encouraging the public to report suspected fish poaching to the appropriate agency, enforcing fishing regulations and increasing awareness of the legislation surrounding fishing and the importance of protecting fish stocks.

Superintendent Martin Walker said, "I fully endorse the collaborative efforts of all the enforcement agencies associated with this wonderful initiative to robustly challenge the illegal activities associated with all forms of fish poaching. The development of cordial working relations and partnership is fundamental to the success of this and similar initiatives which we in An Garda Síochána have developed with other stakeholders e.g. Inland Fisheries Ireland ( Sea Trout & Salmon ), NPWS ( Illegal Catching of Cray Fish ) and focal coarse angling fishing clubs. Continued enforcement action is essential in addressing this major wildlife crime''

Image courtesy the Kildare Garda Division