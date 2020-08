Widespread community transmission of Covid 19 would be a calamity for the country, according to the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer.

It comes as a local lockdown for Kildare, Laois and Offaly is not being ruled out by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Further advice will be issued to the counties today, after 226 covid cases in clusters at meat factories and direct provision centres in the space of a fortnight.

Dr. Colm Henry says we have to keep on top of the virus:

Image: Rolling News