Three cheetah cubs have been born in Fota Wildlife Park, Co. Cork.

Mother Nimpy gave birth to the two cubs, who's father is Sam - one male and two females, on 10th June.

The cubs have only recently started to venture out in an area, known as Cheetah Hill, in Fota.

Fota Wildlife Park is calling on the public to help name the cubs via an online survey on their blog.

Image: Fota Wildlife Twitter