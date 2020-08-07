K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen: Shane Beatty On Last Night's NPHET Press Conference.

: 08/07/2020 - 13:37
Author: Ciara Noble
This morning Clem Ryan was joined on 'Kildare Today' by Network News Reporter, Shane Beatty.

Shane was at last night's NPHET press conference, where acting CMO, Dr. Ronan Glynn advised residents of Co. Kildare to be vigilant to the symptoms of Covid-19.

Listen back here:

shane.wav, by Ciara Noble

Image: Rolling News

