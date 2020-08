Locking down counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly will have a devastating impact on businesses that are trying to get back on their feet.

That's the message from Kildare Chamber of Commerce, which is calling on the government not to lock down the three counties.

Hotels and bed and breakfasts have already started to get cancellations due to threat of a localised lockdown.

Chief Executive, Allen Shine, wants the focus to be on community testing instead: