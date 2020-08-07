Murder Of Det. Garda Adrian Donohue: Jurors Retire For Weekend.

The jury in the Aaron Brady murder trial has retired for the weekend.

The 29 year old from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co, Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, and to robbery at Lordship Credit Union, Co. Louth, in 2013.

The five men and seven women have been considering their verdicts over three days, for more than six hours, having first begun hearing evidence last January.

Mr. Justice Michael White told them today to formally suspend their deliberations until Monday.

Justice White instructed jurors told not to speak with anyone regarding the trial, and not to conduct searches on social media.

