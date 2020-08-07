Kildare North's James Lawless Calling For Reopening Of Covid-19 Testing Centre In Kildare.

Kildare North TD, James Lawless is calling for Covid-19 testing centres to be reopened in Co. Kildare.

Deputy Lawless spoke with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly last night, seeking the reopening.

The Fianna Fáil TD released a statement on the rising number of cases in Co. Kildare, part of which reads:

“Last night we learned of 80 new cases in Timahoe, County Kildare associated with a meat processing plant. In the past week a dog food plant in Naas was closed due to an outbreak of coronavirus. There have also been cases in Kildare Town.

It is expected that at least 60 of today’s new cases will be from Kildare, Laois, and Offaly. We need urgent intervention to protect the community as a whole and the employees at the centre of these outbreaks.

I am aware of one family who had to travel to a testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and others who were invited for testing but did not travel due to difficulties in getting to the stadium. This needs to change and I made this point to the Minister. Minister Donnelly committed to me that he would raise this situation with the Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn today."

Image: Rolling News