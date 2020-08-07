The Breakfast Show

No New Covid-19 Deaths Reported For 25th Day In Northern Ireland.

: 08/07/2020 - 15:35
Author: Ciara Noble
15 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, that is down from yesterday's figure of 43.

It brings to 6,064 the number of cases in Northern Ireland.

No new deaths have been reported for the 25th day running.

The death toll north of the border stands at 556.

