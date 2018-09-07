Thousands Of Kildare Households May Be Without Water For Up To 24 Hours.

Potentially thousands of households, firms and farms in Kildare may be without water, or experience disruptions to supply, for over 24 hours, from this evening.

Irish Water is to begin mains repair work at 7pm this evening.

It will affect: Redbog, Kill, Rathmore, Arthurstown, Bullock Park, Eadestown, Tipperkevin, Kilmalum, Straffan, Ardclough, Clane, Baltreacy, Newtown, Donadea, Johnstownbridge, Kilshanroe, Derrinturn, Carbury and surrounding areas.

The works are not scheduled for completion until 11pm on Saturday night.