4 drivers under the influence were detected during "routine operations" mounted by Kildare Gardai in the last 24 hours.

Gardai say 3 motorists were under the influence of drugs, and a fourth was over the drink-drive limit.

6 vehicles were seized for lacking insurance.

One motorists, driving at 153 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometres per hour zone, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

A court appearance is to follow.

Image courtesy The Kildare Garda Division.