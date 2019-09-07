Third Year Scoil Mhuire Student To Be Laid To Rest in Clane This Morning.

The third year Scoil Mhuire, Clane, student who died, suddenly, on Tuesday will be laid to rest today.

15 year old Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke became unwell at the school gym on Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where he later passed away.

Ade, described by his school as a "gentle presence", will be laid to rest in Mainham Cemetery, following 10.30am mass this morning in Clane Parish Church.

House private.

Ade is survived by his parents Bayo & Nike, sister Eniola, brother Holly, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & a wide circle of friends.

Scoil Mhuire, Clane, issued a statement on Ade's passing on Wednesday:

"The whole school community at Scoil Mhuire, Clane, is deeply saddened by the sudden death of our third year student Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke.