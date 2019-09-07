The Breakfast Club

8am - 11am
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Appealing For Witnessess Following Hit and Run In Dublin.

: 09/07/2019 - 10:16
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_badge.jpg

A 20-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital following a hit and run in Dublin.

The man was hit by a car that failed to stop near the Coombe Hospital at around 10:15pm before continuing in the direction of Dolphin's Barn.

The 20-year-old was taken to St James Hospital for treatment, where his condition is believed to be serious.

The road is closed to allow a Garda examination of the scene take place.

Gardaí are appealing for the driver of the car to come forward.

They're also appealing to witnesses or anyone with video or dash cam footage from the scene to contact them at Kevin Street Garda Station.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!