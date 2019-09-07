Gardai Appealing For Witnessess Following Hit and Run In Dublin.

A 20-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital following a hit and run in Dublin.

The man was hit by a car that failed to stop near the Coombe Hospital at around 10:15pm before continuing in the direction of Dolphin's Barn.

The 20-year-old was taken to St James Hospital for treatment, where his condition is believed to be serious.

The road is closed to allow a Garda examination of the scene take place.

Gardaí are appealing for the driver of the car to come forward.

They're also appealing to witnesses or anyone with video or dash cam footage from the scene to contact them at Kevin Street Garda Station.