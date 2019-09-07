The Breakfast Club

Death Toll In The Bahamas As A Result Of Hurricane Dorian Rises.

: 09/07/2019 - 10:18
Author: Eoin Beatty
The number of people known to have been killed by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has risen from 30 to 43 overnight.

Hundreds are still missing and search teams have yet to reach some communities.

They expect the total number who've died to rise even further.

