Listen: Secretaries From Schools Around Ireland Are Staging A Protest In Donegal This Afternoon.

: 09/07/2019 - 10:28
Author: Eoin Beatty
Secretaries from schools across the country are set to stage a protest in county Donegal this afternoon.

The rally will take place outside the Minister for Education's office in Letterkenny.

Fórsa balloted its members over the summer after education department officials refused to discuss proposals to overcome a two-tier pay system that leaves most earning just €12,500 a year.

Joe O'Connor from Fórsa says irregular, short-term contracts force some school secretaries to sign on during the summer holidays and other school breaks:

