The Breakfast Club

8am - 11am
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: ICGP Says Something Needs To Be Done To Address High Number Of Retirements To Come In The Next Few Years.

: 09/07/2019 - 10:34
Author: Eoin Beatty
irish_college_of_general_practitioners_logo.jpg

 

The Irish College of General Practitioners says there's an urgent need to address the high number of retirements looming in the coming years.

Nearly four in ten GPs in Ireland are over the age of 55, and 700 older GPs are due to retire in the next 6 years, many of them in single-handed practices in rural Ireland.

The ICGP now has an intake of over 190 doctors into its 4 year training programme.

But ICGP spokesperson Dr Rukshan Goonewardena says that needs to be increased to 300 a year to meet existing demand and cover retirements:

icgp.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!