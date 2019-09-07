Listen: ICGP Says Something Needs To Be Done To Address High Number Of Retirements To Come In The Next Few Years.

The Irish College of General Practitioners says there's an urgent need to address the high number of retirements looming in the coming years.

Nearly four in ten GPs in Ireland are over the age of 55, and 700 older GPs are due to retire in the next 6 years, many of them in single-handed practices in rural Ireland.

The ICGP now has an intake of over 190 doctors into its 4 year training programme.

But ICGP spokesperson Dr Rukshan Goonewardena says that needs to be increased to 300 a year to meet existing demand and cover retirements: