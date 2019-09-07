Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Due In Court Following Gun Seizure In Limerick.

: 09/07/2019 - 11:12
Author: Eoin Beatty
limerick-courthouse.gif

 

A man is due in court this afternoon over a gun seizure in Limerick.

Gardai uncovered the weapon after searching a number of houses on the Northside of the city last week.

The man, who's in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

He's due before a special sitting of Kilmallock District Court later.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!