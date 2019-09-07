Saturday Sportsbeat

Illegal Cigarettes Seized Off The Coast Of Dublin.

: 09/07/2019 - 11:36
Author: Eoin Beatty
70,000 euro worth of illegal cigarettes have been seized on a ship off the coast of Dublin.

Revenue officers detained the Italian vessel after finding over 118,000 cigarettes on board.

A 50,000 euro fine was handed to the ship's owners before it was released.

