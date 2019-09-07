KCC Can Contact Dept. of Justice Regarding Vacant Courthouse in Kilcock If The Members of the Municipal District Wish.

Following calls from Fianna Fail Cllr. Paul Ward for Kildare County Council to update the Clane-Maynooth municipal district on whether or not the council will contact the Department of Justice to avail of the opportunity as indicated by the Department for other public sector organisations to use the vacant courthouse in Kilcock for alternative public or community use, the Council has responded.

It was discussed at the Clane-Maynooth MD on Friday and the Council said if it is the municipal district members' wish, the Council can contact the Department of Justice regarding this building and its intentions regarding it.

However, if the building is to be made available to the Council, the cost of refurbishing the building and its future use will need further consideration before plans can be progressed.

It has been decided to permanently close Kilcock Courthouse and The District Court Area of Kilcock will be absorbed into the District Court Area of Naas

The Kilcock facility closed in 2016, requiring significant repair work.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmett Stagg, says that has been costed at €208,000.

Construction of a new courthouse there would cost, at minimum, €3.85 million.

The decision to amalgamate is based on the fact that Naas Courthouse has successfully facilitated Kilcock sittings since 2016.