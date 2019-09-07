Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Dept. To Consider Resources & Funding For The Provision Of Required Services In The Clane-Maynooth MD.

KCC has said, as part of the 2020 budgetary planning process, the Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department will consider resources and funding for the provision of the required services in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

The Director of Services for the Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department has made a submission to the Human Resources Department for additional technical and administrative staff to support the delivery of services in the municipal districts.

It comes following a motion proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Daragh Fitzpatrick that Clane-Maynooth Municipal District have the necessary funding and staff in place to deliver the services and maintenance of roads from next January in light of the increased size of the municipal district.