Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Responds To Calls To Identify Suitable Public Drinking Water Points In The Main Streets Of The Clane-Maynooth Electoral Area.

: 09/07/2019 - 13:22
Author: Eoin Beatty
water_running_from_tap.jpg

A pilot scheme for a public drinking point in Kildare Playground is being developed at present and the costs associated with this can be used as a basis for the provision of water points in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, say KCC.

Water points need a connection from Irish Water and this will mean there will be an ongoing cost for them which will also have to be considered in addition to the installation cost, and whether the costs are feasible within available budgets.

Potential suitable locations will be considered as part of public realm projects for the towns within the electoral area.

This comes following a motion proposed by Green Party Cllr. Peter Hamilton asking that the council identifies suitable locations for public drinking water points in the principal streets of the main towns in the Clane-Maynooth electoral area with a design, plan and an outline of budget requirements in the next budget cycle, where possible including the installation in planned street upgrades and public realm planning.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!