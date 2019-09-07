Listen: Some MPs Considering Legal Action Against Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson would rather break the law than seek another Brexit extension from Brussels.

The Daily Telegraph reports he told Conservative members he won't obey a law passed by the House of Lords yesterday, which effectively forces him to seek another Brexit delay if no new agreement is in place.

It's due to be signed into effect on Monday.

Some MPs are considering legal action if he doesn't stick to it.

Political Editor with the Financial Times in London, George Parker, says there are only a few options left for Boris Johnson.