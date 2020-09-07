Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: IPA Calls For Inquiry In To Covid Test No-Shows.

: 09/07/2020 - 11:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_patients_association_logo.png

The Irish Patients Association wants an inquiry in to the fact 1,000 people, per day, not turning up for Covid tests.

The HSE is warning that this is becoming an issue at a number of its sites and is urging people who have been given an appointment to attend.

Labs processed 61,950 tests up to week, with an average positivity rate of 1.3 per cent.

Stephen McMahon is Co-Founder of the IPA.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says no-shows could mean people don't know they have the virus.

monstephenmcmahon.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stephen McMahon joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme.

stephen_mcmahon.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!