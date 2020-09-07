Listen: IPA Calls For Inquiry In To Covid Test No-Shows.

The Irish Patients Association wants an inquiry in to the fact 1,000 people, per day, not turning up for Covid tests.

The HSE is warning that this is becoming an issue at a number of its sites and is urging people who have been given an appointment to attend.

Labs processed 61,950 tests up to week, with an average positivity rate of 1.3 per cent.

Stephen McMahon is Co-Founder of the IPA.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says no-shows could mean people don't know they have the virus.

Stephen McMahon joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme.