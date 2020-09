A Low-Cost Safety Improvement Scheme could be proposed for a Clane junction at which the "number of accidents" have "been increasing".

It is L2002 and L2004 junction at Millicent.

Independent Cllr., Pádraig McEvoy, raised the matter at the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says Kildare County Council may apply for funding for works there

Cllr. McEvoy joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme.

Image courtesy Clane Community Council.