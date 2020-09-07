Kildare Focus

Some Ex-Debenhams Staff Label Liquidators' Redundancy Offer "Derisory".

: 09/07/2020 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
debenhams_logo.png

Representatives of ex-Debenhams staff from 11 stores, including Newbridge, have labelled liquidators' offer of an additional €1 million in redundancy "derisory".

Liquidators, on Friday, also said they pay staff one third of any profit from the sale of stock.

Staff have been picketing the company's rish stores, including it's premises at White Water Shopping Centre, in Newbridge, since they closed last April.

The deal is to be put to a ballot of Mandate members

However, staff representatives today say the offer "falls far short" of their demand for 2 weeks pay per year of service plus 2 weeks statutory redundancy and is "an insult"

 

