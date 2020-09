Ireland's economy shrank by just over 6 per cent in April, May and June.

It's the largest quarter on quarter fall ever recorded, as much of the country was locked down due to Covid 19.

New CSO figures show people's consumption of goods and services dropped by almost a fifth in the second quarter.

The construction industry took a hit of 38 per cent - with the transport, hotel and restaurant sector contracting by 30 per cent.

