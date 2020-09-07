Listen: Kildare Senator Says Calculated Grading System Fair, But Not Pefect.

The results of this year's Leaving Cert have been published.

Over 60 thousand students, 3,000 in Kildare, are now able to access their calculated grade on line.

This year's results are the highest ever recorded, with students grades on average 4.4 per cent higher compared to previous years.

More H1's were issued in every higher level subject this year compared to the previous two.

Kildare Senator Fiona O'Loughlin has been speaking to Kildare Today.

She says it is a fair, but not perfect, grading system.

Senator O'Loughlin joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme.