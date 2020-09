European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen has held interviews with the two candidates to replace Phil Hogan.

Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell both had video calls with the President this morning.

One of them will be selected in the coming days to be Ireland's EU Commissioner.

The trade portfolio is likely to be given to another country with a more senior commissioner after the resignation of Hogan over the golfgate controversy.

File image: Ursula von der Leyen/ Wikipedia