Post Mortem To Be Carried Out On Man Shot In Ballymun On Friday.

: 10/07/2018 - 10:13
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_forensics_team_discovery_of_body_ballyboughal_dublin_04_08_17_rolling_news.jpg

 

A post mortem's due to be carried out tomorrow on the body of a man gunned down in Dublin.

An investigation's continuing after the 45 year-old was shot dead in Ballymun on Friday.

The father of two was shot dead as he answered the door at a house in Poppintree Crescent in Ballymun just after 11 o'clock on Friday night.

Gardai are hunting two men, believed to be armed with handguns who confronted the man and shot him a number of times.

They made their getaway on foot and went through Popintree Park and Willow Park Road.

The victim's been identified but has not yet been named by gardai - his body has been taken to the mortuary in Whitehall for a post mortem, which will be carried out on Monday.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the gun attack who were in the area between 10pm and midnight on Friday to contact them.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the incident room at Ballymun Garda Station.

 

Photo: Rolling News

