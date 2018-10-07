Sunday Sportsbeat

PSNI Evacuate Ferry In Belfast Last Night.

: 10/07/2018 - 10:14
Author: Eoin Beatty
psni_badge.jpg

 

Police in the North evacuated a ferry in Belfast last night, after reports a device had been left on board.

Belfast Harbour Police and PSNI officers searched the boat, which was bound for Liverpool.

Nothing was found and passengers were allowed to board the ferry again for the sailing.

