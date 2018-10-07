Brett Kavanaugh Appointed To US Supreme Court.

Brett Kavanaugh has been appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A vote in the Senate last night confirmed the controversial appointment to the country's highest court.

Brett Kavanaugh has been the most talked about figure in U.S. politics in recent times, ever since Donald Trump put his name forward for a place on the country's Supreme Court.

The 53 year-old has been accused of sexual assault against women while he was in college - something he strongly denies.

A subsequent FBI investigation into Mr Kavanaugh found "no hint of misconduct" - paving the way for yesterday's vote.

The allegations have however raised tensions across the country - something that was evident as the vote on his nomination got underway.

In the end, Mr Kavanaugh was appointed, but only just.

Following the announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated the Senate on confirming the news and said it was "very exciting."