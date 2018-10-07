There's a strong public backing for the Freedom of Conscience for doctors who don't wish to assist with abortions.

That's according to the Pro Life Campaign, which revealed details of a new poll by Amarach Research at its national conference in Dublin yesterday.

Among it's findings, 68 percent of the public are opposed to doctors being forced to carry out abortions. When asked whether doctors should be forced to refer, 42 percent said no and 41 percent said yes.

Brendan Crowley is a GP who attended the conference, he says Freedom of Conscience for doctors should be protected and there are ways around it