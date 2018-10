Conor McGregor's return to the UFC ended in defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Challenging for the lightweight title in Las Vegas, McGregor tapped out to a submission move in the fourth round.

But after the fight it descended into chaos as Nurmagomedov leapt out of the Octagon and into McGregor's corner, starting a brawl with Dillon Danis.

McGregor was then attacked in the ring after members of Nurmagomedov's entourage jumped into the Octagon.