The Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin says the Church of the Annunciation is a landmark in the history of Finglas.

He's been speaking to locals at the farewell mass for the current building.

Addressing his congregation, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin says he would rather have been setting out to open a new Church than to find himself closing a building that has meant so much to the Finglas community over the years.

The Church is shutting as maintenance has become problematic and its structure is showing signs of its age.

There are plans to build a new smaller and purpose built Church and a pastoral centre.

Dublin City Council's aiming to use the land for social services and housing for the elderly.

Archbishop Martin says this Church has been not just a landmark physically, but a landmark in the history of the community.

He says even those who no longer have any link with it have an affection for it and a recognition of what this Church has meant over the years for Finglas.