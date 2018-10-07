Athy Through To SFC Final & There's 3 Games In The Premier League This Afternoon.

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

Joe Mallon Motors Renault Senior Football Championship Semi Final

Athy 0-17 Celbridge 1-13

Joe Mallon Motors Renault Senior Football Championship Relegation Final

Clane 0-13 Leixlip 0-12

Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final Replay

Monasterevan 1-15 St Kevin's 0-16



Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Final

Ellistown 1-14 Ballymore Eustace 2-10

TODAY'S FIXTURES

Joe Mallon Motors Renault Senior Football Championship Semi Final

Naas v Moorefield, 3.45pm in St Conleth's Park

Leinster Ladies JFC Prelim. Round

Kilcullen v St Fechins (Louth), 2.30pm in Kilcullen

The Tom Cross JFC Shield Final between Castlemitchell and Cappagh has been postponed with a new fixture TBC.

===========

Arsenal aim to make it nine wins in a row in all completions when they go to Fulham in the lunch time kick- off.

Chelsea face Southampton, hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The final game of the weekend sees champions Manchester City take on Liverpool at Anfield.

===========

England's Tyrrell Hatton is on the verge of joining a select group of golfers.

The member of Europe's Ryder Cup-winning team has a one shot lead going into the final round of the Links Championship.

He's on 14 under-par - going for a third straight win at the tournament.

Stephen Gallacher and Tommy Fleetwood are tied third, 3 shots further back.

===========

Scarlets' impressive home form continues in the rugby union Pro14.

The Conference B's second-placed side got a narrow 20-points-to-17 victory over Ospreys.

Dragons still only have 2 wins from 6 having gone down 23-15 at home to Cardiff.

Elsewhere, champions Leinster were 30-22 winners at home to Munster.

========

The Irish show-jumping team are in the Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona today

Billy Twomey, Anthony Condon, Shane Breen and Darragh Kenny were sixth of the 15 teams with a total of five faults and progressed as one of the top eight teams.

Austria, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, France and Switzerland also qualified.

Today's final gets underway at 2pm Irish time - with a prize fund of over one-million Euro

====

There's an 8 race card at Tipperary today

The first of the day, The Athassel House Stud Irish EBF Maiden, goes to post at 1340

