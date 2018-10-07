Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Seize Drugs and Firearm In Cork.

: 10/07/2018 - 12:15
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_badge.jpg

 

Gardai investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Cork area have seized a firearm and €60,000 of MDMA.

As part of a planned operation Gardai from the Anglesea St Drug Unit stopped and searched a car at Foto, Cork at approximately 8.30pm yesterday evening (6/10/18). A firearm and MDMA with an estimated street value of up to €60,000 was discovered.

A male in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of The Offences Against the State Act at the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!