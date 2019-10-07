The Eleven To Two Show

Unilever To Halve The Plastic Content In Its Packaging By 2025.

: 10/07/2019 - 11:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Unilever is promising to halve the amount of new plastic it uses in its packaging by 2025.

The consumer goods giant also says it wants to be collecting and processing more plastic than it sells.

The group owns brands such as Persil, Dove and Pot Noodle.

 

Stock image; Pixabay

