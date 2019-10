Leo Varadkar says tomorrow's budget will be about limiting risk to the economy.

Paschal Donohoe will unveil a budget designed for Brexit after final negotiations finish today.

A rise in carbon tax and fuel costs is expected along with modifications to the help to buy scheme.

The cost of cigarettes will go up but alcohol will be untouched amid fears of cross border smuggling after Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it will be a conservative budget:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews