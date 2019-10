Former Conservative MP Edwina Currie has branded the prospect of another Brexit extension as "ridiculous."

It comes after the British Prime Minister was told that the EU will decide by the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is possible.

France's President Emmanuel Macron urged Boris Johnson to move swiftly with negotiations over the weekend.

Edwina Currie says Brexit fatigue is taking hold, and Brexit needs to be sorted ASAP:

Image: Wikipedia.