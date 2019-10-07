The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Majority Of Drivers Who Failed Roadside Drug Tests Had Cannabis In Their System.

: 10/07/2019 - 11:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
rsa_logo.png

Over two thirds of motorists who failed a road-side drugs test had cannabis in their system.

An analysis of drug tests from April 2017 to July of this year also found 37 percent of positive samples contained traces of cocaine.

The research was carried out by the RSA for Road Safety Week.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!