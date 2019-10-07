The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare Commuters Spend, On Average, 1 Hour & 9 Minutes Getting To Work.

: 10/07/2019 - 12:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
car_tyre_wheel_pixabay.jpg

Kildare commuters spend, on average, 1 hour and 9 minutes getting to and from work.

That's according to interim results from Kildare County Council's Commuter Survey.

It shows that 12.5% of commuters spend between 1.5 to 2 hrs getting to work, daily.

More than half (56%) of Kildare commuters are dissatisfied with the costs of travelling to work.

89% of respondents would like to work closer to home, and 41% would take a pay cut to do so.

Nearly two thirds (65%) are interested in changing jobs to work in the county.

Men tend to leave earlier to commute to work, with 16% leaving before 6am compared to 8% of women

53% of male commuters leave before 7am while, 45% of females commuters leave before 7.

The survey is runs for another week, and is available here:

Stock image: Pixabay

 

