Kildare Commuters Spend, On Average, 1 Hour & 9 Minutes Getting To Work.

Kildare commuters spend, on average, 1 hour and 9 minutes getting to and from work.

That's according to interim results from Kildare County Council's Commuter Survey.

It shows that 12.5% of commuters spend between 1.5 to 2 hrs getting to work, daily.

More than half (56%) of Kildare commuters are dissatisfied with the costs of travelling to work.

89% of respondents would like to work closer to home, and 41% would take a pay cut to do so.

Nearly two thirds (65%) are interested in changing jobs to work in the county.

Men tend to leave earlier to commute to work, with 16% leaving before 6am compared to 8% of women

53% of male commuters leave before 7am while, 45% of females commuters leave before 7.

Stock image: Pixabay