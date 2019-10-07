The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Woman Named As LauraLynn Ambassador.

: 10/07/2019 - 12:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
laura_lynn_logo.jpg

Kildare's Fiona Coghlan has been named as LauraLynn Ambassador.

The children’s hospice has, since 2011,  provided specialised hospice care to almost 400 children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

LauraLynn provides holistic care to each child which enables them to make the most of every day.

This care also extends to the family of each child
 
Former Ireland women's rugby union international, and Straffan native, Fiona Coghlan says “I am honoured to team up with LauraLynn, as Ireland’s only children’s hospice, they do fantastic work in supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.  I’m excited to join the team and look forward to doing whatever I can in assisting with this very worthy charity.”

Orla O’Brien, CEO of LauraLynn, added, “We’re delighted to welcome Fiona to our team of Ambassadors. Fiona has had success on and off the pitch with an impressive playing career and most recently becoming one of Ireland’s first female rugby pundits on television. She is an incredible role- model to young people in this country and to all our children here in LauraLynn. She will be a fantastic addition to our team and we are excited to work with her. This year alone LauraLynn requires €5 million to maintain services, of which €4.3 million must be raised through donations, and Fiona will greatly help us in promoting the campaigns, fundraisers, and events which will help us reach this target.”

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!