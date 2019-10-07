Kildare Woman Named As LauraLynn Ambassador.

Kildare's Fiona Coghlan has been named as LauraLynn Ambassador.

The children’s hospice has, since 2011, provided specialised hospice care to almost 400 children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

LauraLynn provides holistic care to each child which enables them to make the most of every day.

This care also extends to the family of each child



Former Ireland women's rugby union international, and Straffan native, Fiona Coghlan says “I am honoured to team up with LauraLynn, as Ireland’s only children’s hospice, they do fantastic work in supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families. I’m excited to join the team and look forward to doing whatever I can in assisting with this very worthy charity.”

Orla O’Brien, CEO of LauraLynn, added, “We’re delighted to welcome Fiona to our team of Ambassadors. Fiona has had success on and off the pitch with an impressive playing career and most recently becoming one of Ireland’s first female rugby pundits on television. She is an incredible role- model to young people in this country and to all our children here in LauraLynn. She will be a fantastic addition to our team and we are excited to work with her. This year alone LauraLynn requires €5 million to maintain services, of which €4.3 million must be raised through donations, and Fiona will greatly help us in promoting the campaigns, fundraisers, and events which will help us reach this target.”