The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Man Killed In Wexford Plane Crash Named Locally.

: 10/07/2019 - 12:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
air_accident_investigation_unit_logo.jpg

A Kildare man among two people killed in a plane crash in Wexford yesterday evening  has been named locally.

John Finnan from Naas and Peter Tawse from New Ross in Co. Wexford, died shortly before six o'clock near Duncormick.

An investigation has been launched by both the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority.

Mr. Tawse was an experienced aviation instructor and also a former manager of Waterford Regional Airport.

Ger Carthy - who is a paramedic and was at scene - says the cause of the crash is not yet clear:

monplanelunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!