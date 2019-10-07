Listen: Kildare Man Killed In Wexford Plane Crash Named Locally.

A Kildare man among two people killed in a plane crash in Wexford yesterday evening has been named locally.

John Finnan from Naas and Peter Tawse from New Ross in Co. Wexford, died shortly before six o'clock near Duncormick.

An investigation has been launched by both the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority.

Mr. Tawse was an experienced aviation instructor and also a former manager of Waterford Regional Airport.

Ger Carthy - who is a paramedic and was at scene - says the cause of the crash is not yet clear: