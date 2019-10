The people of Maynooth will have to put up with chronic congestion, described as "dangerous", until the ring road is built.

Kildare County Council was asked to review traffic lights, and their sequencing, because of persistent long delays throughout the town.

Naoise O'Cearúil is a Fianna Fáil Cllr. in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, and requested the review.

He indicates that any improvement in traffic management may be some way off.

